Jan 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
181,584 contracts on Jan. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 243,180 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 266,284 260,259
Short 306,080 315,664
Net -39,796 -55,405
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 363,138 341,154
Short 322,122 324,247
Net 41,016 16,907
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 338,855 311,511
Short 520,439 554,691
Net -181,584 -243,180
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 96,160 93,394
Short 115,491 128,759
Net -19,331 -35,365
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,952 63,506
Short 75,534 73,354
Net -21,582 -9,848
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000):
Jan. 13, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,604,668 1,586,892
Short 1,514,150 1,601,379
Net 90,518 -14,487
(Reporting by Richard Leong)