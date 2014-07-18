July 18 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
53,626 contracts on July 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 96,772 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 233,128 207,652
Short 240,407 221,372
Net -7,279 -13,720
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 328,802 303,782
Short 324,087 321,245
Net 4,715 -17,463
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 425,550 376,657
Short 479,176 473,429
Net -53,626 -96,772
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 94,071 73,101
Short 68,339 77,458
Net 25,732 -4,357
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 51,217 50,178
Short 35,337 33,269
Net 15,880 16,909
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
15Jul2014 Prior week
week
Long 934,666 906,356
Short 2,530,112 2,717,529
Net -1,595,446 -1,811,173
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)