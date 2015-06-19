June 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six
weeks before the Federal Reserve released its policy statement
on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The U.S. central bank upgraded its view on the jobs market
and suggested it was on track to raise interest rates by the end
of the year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested once the Fed ends
its near-zero rate policy, it would hike rates gradually and
would be contingent on the incoming economic data.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
96,449 contracts on June 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 36,579 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 397,642 353,325
Short 266,918 284,539
Net 130,724 68,786
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 336,398 297,156
Short 376,946 380,556
Net -40,548 -83,400
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 383,349 412,420
Short 479,798 448,999
Net -96,449 -36,579
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 73,328 74,814
Short 55,204 51,341
Net 18,124 23,473
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 55,469 55,734
Short 81,503 88,126
Net -26,034 -32,392
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
16 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,695,576 1,939,226
Short 1,332,100 1,767,708
Net 363,476 171,518
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)