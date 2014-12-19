Dec 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures increased to their highest level in more than 4-1/2 years ahead the Federal Reserve's policy statement earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 258,250 contracts on Dec. 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 267,229 in the week of May 18, 2010, CFTC data showed. A week earlier, speculators held 201,335 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators slashed their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to the lowest level in more than 15 months in the latest week at 272,549, compared with 763,398 the previous week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 248,970 265,623 Short 314,211 338,420 Net -65,241 -72,797 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 275,091 252,828 Short 317,872 294,410 Net -42,781 -41,582 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 273,398 305,733 Short 531,648 507,068 Net -258,250 -201,335 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 111,067 119,328 Short 135,018 100,412 Net -23,951 18,916 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 66,406 65,905 Short 63,182 57,017 Net 3,224 8,888 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16Dec2014 Prior week week Long 1,464,035 1,717,048 Short 1,736,584 2,480,446 Net -272,549 -763,398 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)