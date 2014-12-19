Dec 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures increased to their highest level
in more than 4-1/2 years ahead the Federal Reserve's policy
statement earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
258,250 contracts on Dec. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-notes since
267,229 in the week of May 18, 2010, CFTC data showed.
A week earlier, speculators held 201,335 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators slashed their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures to the lowest level in more than 15
months in the latest week at 272,549, compared with 763,398 the
previous week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 248,970 265,623
Short 314,211 338,420
Net -65,241 -72,797
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 275,091 252,828
Short 317,872 294,410
Net -42,781 -41,582
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 273,398 305,733
Short 531,648 507,068
Net -258,250 -201,335
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 111,067 119,328
Short 135,018 100,412
Net -23,951 18,916
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 66,406 65,905
Short 63,182 57,017
Net 3,224 8,888
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
16Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,464,035 1,717,048
Short 1,736,584 2,480,446
Net -272,549 -763,398
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)