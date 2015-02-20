Feb 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as traders pared safe-haven holdings of low-risk bonds due to optimism Greece would strike a debt deal with its creditors, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 67,208 contracts on Feb. 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 44,816 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators scaled back their net longs in Eurodollar futures in the latest week to 10,715 contracts from 27,083 the previous week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 338,527 283,113 Short 345,173 309,953 Net -6,646 -26,840 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 372,344 349,021 Short 390,036 356,791 Net -17,692 -7,770 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 403,111 406,758 Short 470,319 451,574 Net -67,208 -44,816 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 83,969 72,682 Short 75,479 91,308 Net 8,490 -18,626 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 48,924 45,459 Short 79,536 78,307 Net -30,612 -32,848 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17Feb2015 Prior week week Long 1,772,264 1,799,019 Short 1,761,549 1,771,936 Net 10,715 27,083 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)