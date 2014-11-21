Nov 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to their
highest since May, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
127,328 contracts on Nov. 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 112,458 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On the other hand, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar
futures fell for a second week to a near 13-month low at
578,306, below the 670,452 the prior week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 329,410 311,284
Short 352,594 344,576
Net -23,184 -33,292
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 316,995 337,839
Short 309,594 307,208
Net 7,401 30,631
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 398,903 390,566
Short 526,231 503,024
Net -127,328 -112,458
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 98,491 75,496
Short 83,474 86,348
Net 15,017 -10,852
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 68,277 60,158
Short 43,181 38,352
Net 25,096 21,806
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
18Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,635,614 1,611,829
Short 2,213,920 2,282,281
Net -578,306 -670,452
