May 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
three months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
85,838 contracts on May 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the fewest speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note
futures since 67,208 contracts in the week of Feb. 17.
A week earlier, speculators held 132,444 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 384,837 392,533
Short 284,301 277,840
Net 100,536 114,693
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 319,307 284,609
Short 412,679 376,334
Net -93,372 -91,725
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 363,435 319,058
Short 449,273 451,502
Net -85,838 -132,444
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 84,335 85,936
Short 59,500 59,077
Net 24,835 26,859
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 42,045 46,666
Short 78,920 79,701
Net -36,875 -33,035
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
19 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,773,122 1,792,952
Short 1,431,308 1,481,308
Net 341,814 311,644
