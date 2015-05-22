May 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in three months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 85,838 contracts on May 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the fewest speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since 67,208 contracts in the week of Feb. 17. A week earlier, speculators held 132,444 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 384,837 392,533 Short 284,301 277,840 Net 100,536 114,693 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 319,307 284,609 Short 412,679 376,334 Net -93,372 -91,725 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 363,435 319,058 Short 449,273 451,502 Net -85,838 -132,444 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 84,335 85,936 Short 59,500 59,077 Net 24,835 26,859 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 42,045 46,666 Short 78,920 79,701 Net -36,875 -33,035 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 May 2015 Prior week week Long 1,773,122 1,792,952 Short 1,431,308 1,481,308 Net 341,814 311,644 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)