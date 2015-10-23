Oct 23 Speculators turned net bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week from overall
bullish position in the prior week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
37,813 contracts on Oct. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 17,692 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators' net longs in interest rates futures
grew in the latest week with their long positions in Eurodollar
futures exceeding their short positions by 542,818 contracts,
which was their widest margin since May 2013.
Speculative net longs in federal funds futures rose to
151,040 in the latest week, which was the most since August
2010.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 275,497 281,951
Short 282,945 284,733
Net -7,448 -2,782
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 335,227 352,470
Short 399,217 388,873
Net -63,990 -36,403
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 452,959 470,896
Short 490,772 453,204
Net -37,813 17,692
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,034 69,262
Short 67,187 62,556
Net -3,153 6,706
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 57,222 56,127
Short 144,748 147,192
Net -87,526 -91,065
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,702,121 1,641,751
Short 1,159,303 1,115,815
Net 542,818 525,936
Fed funds
20 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 234,581 210,144
Short 83,541 96,246
Net 151,040 113,898
(Reporting by Richard Leong)