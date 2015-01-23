Jan 23 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their
lowest level in about two months, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
145,598 contracts on Jan. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 181,584 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Earlier this week, some traders reduced short bets that U.S.
bond prices will fall in anticipation the European Central Bank
would announce on Thursday a bold bond purchase program in a bid
to combat deflation in the euro zone.
Meanwhile, speculators raised their net bullish bets on
Eurodollar futures by 105,893 to 196,411, which were their
highest level since June 2013.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 296,851 266,284
Short 303,865 306,080
Net -7,014 -39,796
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 346,136 363,138
Short 322,243 322,122
Net 23,893 41,016
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 376,312 338,855
Short 521,910 520,439
Net -145,598 -181,584
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 100,875 96,160
Short 106,307 115,491
Net -5,432 -19,331
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 58,964 53,952
Short 73,651 75,534
Net -14,687 -21,582
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,706,023 1,604,668
Short 1,509,612 1,514,150
Net 196,411 90,518
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)