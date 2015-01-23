Jan 23 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their lowest level in about two months, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 145,598 contracts on Jan. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 181,584 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Earlier this week, some traders reduced short bets that U.S. bond prices will fall in anticipation the European Central Bank would announce on Thursday a bold bond purchase program in a bid to combat deflation in the euro zone. Meanwhile, speculators raised their net bullish bets on Eurodollar futures by 105,893 to 196,411, which were their highest level since June 2013. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 296,851 266,284 Short 303,865 306,080 Net -7,014 -39,796 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 346,136 363,138 Short 322,243 322,122 Net 23,893 41,016 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 376,312 338,855 Short 521,910 520,439 Net -145,598 -181,584 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 100,875 96,160 Short 106,307 115,491 Net -5,432 -19,331 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 58,964 53,952 Short 73,651 75,534 Net -14,687 -21,582 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20Jan2015 Prior week week Long 1,706,023 1,604,668 Short 1,509,612 1,514,150 Net 196,411 90,518 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)