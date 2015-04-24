April 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
153,366 contracts on April 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 111,903 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
21Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 462,376 451,455
Short 283,545 293,309
Net 178,831 158,146
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 369,553 351,770
Short 391,047 420,417
Net -21,494 -68,647
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 323,219 377,547
Short 476,585 489,450
Net -153,366 -111,903
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 54,391 77,079
Short 49,617 50,630
Net 4,774 26,449
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,191 53,156
Short 86,838 88,508
Net -36,647 -35,352
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21Apr2015 week Prior
week
Long 1,948,104 1,961,412
Short 1,466,971 1,452,727
Net 481,133 508,685
(Reporting by Richard Leong)