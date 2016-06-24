June 24 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose their highest levels since
April 2013 in advance of Britain's vote on whether to remain in
the European Union, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 114,665 contracts on June 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 45,088 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 272,094 249,425
Short 236,239 271,326
Net 35,855 -21,901
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 489,375 378,623
Short 524,862 514,256
Net -35,487 -135,633
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 711,514 600,895
Short 596,849 555,807
Net 114,665 45,088
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 173,911 162,239
Short 70,440 84,962
Net 103,471 77,277
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 52,025 56,750
Short 137,652 143,331
Net -85,627 -86,581
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,281,093 1,171,097
Short 1,463,414 1,535,168
Net -182,321 -364,071
Fed funds
21 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 82,385 61,092
Short 146,745 149,092
Net -64,360 -88,000
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)