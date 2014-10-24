Oct 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after a
stampede to exit bets against U.S. interest rates and Treasuries
last Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
90,010 contracts on Oct. 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 123,168 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 343,638 365,249
Short 357,712 353,862
Net -14,074 11,387
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 361,031 328,623
Short 329,095 338,872
Net 31,936 -10,249
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 456,726 419,942
Short 546,736 543,110
Net -90,010 -123,168
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 108,856 135,887
Short 94,542 129,065
Net 14,314 6,822
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 57,068 65,387
Short 35,372 39,761
Net 21,696 25,626
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
21Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,385,669 1,533,921
Short 2,104,450 2,449,704
Net -718,781 -915,783
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)