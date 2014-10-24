Oct 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after a stampede to exit bets against U.S. interest rates and Treasuries last Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 90,010 contracts on Oct. 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 123,168 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 343,638 365,249 Short 357,712 353,862 Net -14,074 11,387 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 361,031 328,623 Short 329,095 338,872 Net 31,936 -10,249 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 456,726 419,942 Short 546,736 543,110 Net -90,010 -123,168 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 108,856 135,887 Short 94,542 129,065 Net 14,314 6,822 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 57,068 65,387 Short 35,372 39,761 Net 21,696 25,626 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21Oct2014 Prior week week Long 1,385,669 1,533,921 Short 2,104,450 2,449,704 Net -718,781 -915,783 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)