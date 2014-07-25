July 25 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 38,159 contracts on July 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 53,626 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 240,367 233,128 Short 259,144 240,407 Net -18,777 -7,279 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 359,777 328,802 Short 308,042 324,087 Net 51,735 4,715 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 467,442 425,550 Short 505,601 479,176 Net -38,159 -53,626 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 108,162 94,071 Short 93,916 68,339 Net 14,246 25,732 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 55,373 51,217 Short 36,801 35,337 Net 18,572 15,880 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 951,201 934,666 Short 2,703,890 2,530,112 Net -1,752,689 -1,595,446 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)