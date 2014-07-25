DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 38,159 contracts on July 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 53,626 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 240,367 233,128 Short 259,144 240,407 Net -18,777 -7,279 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 359,777 328,802 Short 308,042 324,087 Net 51,735 4,715 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 467,442 425,550 Short 505,601 479,176 Net -38,159 -53,626 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 108,162 94,071 Short 93,916 68,339 Net 14,246 25,732 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 55,373 51,217 Short 36,801 35,337 Net 18,572 15,880 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22Jul2014 Prior week week Long 951,201 934,666 Short 2,703,890 2,530,112 Net -1,752,689 -1,595,446 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.