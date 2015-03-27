March 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures climbed in the latest week to
their highest level since mid-January, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
179,807 contracts on March 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 107,530 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On the other hand, speculators turned net long on Eurodollar
futures for the first time in four weeks after the Federal
Reserve downgraded its assessment on the U.S. economy and hinted
it was in no hurry to raise short-term interest rates.
Speculators' long positions in Eurodollar exceed their short
positions by 309,493 contracts, compared with a net short
holding of 85,999 a week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 403,026 357,684
Short 312,507 338,161
Net 90,519 19,523
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 378,424 422,872
Short 404,266 404,802
Net -25,842 18,070
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 350,424 390,684
Short 530,231 498,214
Net -179,807 -107,530
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,111 61,012
Short 40,739 32,002
Net 12,372 29,010
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 46,725 51,386
Short 95,537 93,378
Net -48,812 -41,992
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
24Mar2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,733,635 1,783,439
Short 1,424,142 1,869,438
Net 309,493 -85,999
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)