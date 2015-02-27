Feb 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
109,710 contracts on Feb. 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 67,208 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators raised their net longs in Eurodollar futures in
the latest week to 28,635 from 10,715 the previous week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 317,972 338,527
Short 341,804 345,173
Net -23,832 -6,646
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 399,905 372,344
Short 405,406 390,036
Net -5,501 -17,692
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 360,092 403,111
Short 469,802 470,319
Net -109,710 -67,208
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 62,377 83,969
Short 53,682 75,479
Net 8,695 8,490
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 46,661 48,924
Short 88,831 79,536
Net -42,170 -30,612
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
24Feb2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,748,445 1,772,264
Short 1,719,810 1,761,549
Net 28,635 10,715