DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in a month in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 27,292 contracts on June 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 85,830 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 213,156 203,975 Short 232,556 230,548 Net -19,400 -26,573 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 302,546 312,342 Short 286,853 313,471 Net 15,693 -1,129 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 402,746 365,722 Short 430,038 451,552 Net -27,292 -85,830 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 78,009 85,243 Short 68,187 79,683 Net 9,822 5,560 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 49,524 50,855 Short 38,006 37,610 Net 11,518 13,245 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 802,411 868,380 Short 2,363,058 2,314,229 Net -1,560,647 -1,445,849 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.