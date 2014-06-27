June 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in a month in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 27,292 contracts on June 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 85,830 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 213,156 203,975 Short 232,556 230,548 Net -19,400 -26,573 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 302,546 312,342 Short 286,853 313,471 Net 15,693 -1,129 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 402,746 365,722 Short 430,038 451,552 Net -27,292 -85,830 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 78,009 85,243 Short 68,187 79,683 Net 9,822 5,560 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 49,524 50,855 Short 38,006 37,610 Net 11,518 13,245 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24Jun2014 Prior week week Long 802,411 868,380 Short 2,363,058 2,314,229 Net -1,560,647 -1,445,849 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)