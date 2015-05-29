May 29 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to its
lowest level since mid-February, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
83,534 contracts on May 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 85,838 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators pared their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to
295,372 contracts from prior week's 341,814.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 424,600 384,837
Short 261,692 284,301
Net 162,908 100,536
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 341,753 319,307
Short 384,027 412,679
Net -42,274 -93,372
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 356,623 363,435
Short 440,157 449,273
Net -83,534 -85,838
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,176 84,335
Short 55,707 59,500
Net 8,469 24,835
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 38,724 42,045
Short 86,683 78,920
Net -47,959 -36,875
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
26 May 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,851,343 1,773,122
Short 1,555,971 1,431,308
Net 295,372 341,814