May 29 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to its lowest level since mid-February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 83,534 contracts on May 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 85,838 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators pared their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to 295,372 contracts from prior week's 341,814. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 424,600 384,837 Short 261,692 284,301 Net 162,908 100,536 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 341,753 319,307 Short 384,027 412,679 Net -42,274 -93,372 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 356,623 363,435 Short 440,157 449,273 Net -83,534 -85,838 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 64,176 84,335 Short 55,707 59,500 Net 8,469 24,835 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 38,724 42,045 Short 86,683 78,920 Net -47,959 -36,875 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 May 2015 Prior week week Long 1,851,343 1,773,122 Short 1,555,971 1,431,308 Net 295,372 341,814