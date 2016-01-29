Jan 29 Speculators turned more bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week as the Federal Reserve was holding a two-day policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. They broadly reduced their bearish bets on falling bond prices in the latest week as they had anticipated the central bank would leave interest rates unchanged and acknowledge tumbling oil prices and overseas risk on the domestic economy. The Fed's latest policy statement released on Wednesday matched those expectations. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 44,541 contracts on Jan. 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 67,746 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 127,495 132,824 Short 247,252 273,981 Net -119,757 -141,157 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 262,592 246,302 Short 509,488 498,164 Net -246,896 -251,862 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 496,430 413,402 Short 451,889 481,148 Net 44,541 -67,746 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 83,611 82,331 Short 79,237 88,121 Net 4,374 -5,790 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 60,173 58,859 Short 148,576 148,881 Net -88,403 -90,022 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 1,684,702 1,645,761 Short 1,858,103 1,911,772 Net -173,401 -266,011 Fed funds 26 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 66,338 66,743 Short 65,930 72,368 Net 408 -5,625 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)