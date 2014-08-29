Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures for the first time in 12
months as the bond market rallied this week on falling yields in Europe and safe-haven bids tied
to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bearish, or short, positions by 7,940 contracts on Aug. 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 43,534 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
It was first time speculators were net long on 10-year Treasury futures since late July
2013.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 376,490 358,650
Short 332,147 258,570
Net 44,343 100,080
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 407,050 407,662
Short 336,877 358,408
Net 70,173 49,254
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 418,061 483,102
Short 410,121 526,636
Net 7,940 -43,534
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 124,727 116,838
Short 92,712 90,392
Net 32,015 26,446
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 57,234 56,657
Short 37,889 38,059
Net 19,345 18,598
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
26Aug2014 Prior week
week
Long 946,959 938,377
Short 2,833,783 2,669,764
Net -1,886,824 -1,731,387
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)