Oct 30 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures slipped earlier this week prior to the Federal Reserve signaling it may possibly raise interest rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The Fed's surprise move spurred a sell-off in the Treasuries market late Wednesday into early Friday, propelling 10-year Treasuries yields to 2.183 percent, which was the highest in over a month. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 35,663 contracts on Oct. 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 37,813 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 313,618 275,497 Short 295,443 282,945 Net 18,175 -7,448 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 357,284 335,227 Short 397,366 399,217 Net -40,082 -63,990 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 447,983 452,959 Short 483,646 490,772 Net -35,663 -37,813 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 47,620 64,034 Short 67,785 67,187 Net -20,165 -3,153 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 64,130 57,222 Short 141,630 144,748 Net -77,500 -87,526 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 1,769,461 1,702,121 Short 1,392,431 1,159,303 Net 377,030 542,818 Fed funds 27 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 259,821 234,581 Short 97,088 83,541 Net 162,733 151,040 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)