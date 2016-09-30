Sept 30 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their
highest levels in two months, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 140,413 contracts on Sept. 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the highest level of speculative net longs in
10-year T-notes since 185,521 contracts on July 26.
A week earlier, speculators held 116,880 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 233,741 220,033
Short 177,254 188,513
Net 56,487 31,520
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 432,826 414,420
Short 581,112 602,494
Net -148,286 -188,074
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 718,346 684,632
Short 577,933 567,752
Net 140,413 116,880
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 102,279 108,215
Short 116,027 109,796
Net -13,748 -1,581
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 42,667 43,727
Short 159,259 155,954
Net -116,592 -112,227
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 770,078 708,888
Short 1,914,450 1,864,329
Net -1,144,372 -1,155,441
Fed funds
27 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 106,942 89,632
Short 133,590 154,927
Net -26,648 -65,295
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)