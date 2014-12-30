BRIEF-Japan Jan core machinery orders mark biggest m/m fall in 5 mths
Dec 30 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week from their highest level in more than 4-1/2 years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 235,916 contracts on Dec. 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 258,250 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 267,229 in the week of May 18, 2010, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 (Adds details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month, highlighting that the country's economic recovery remains fragile. Core machinery orders, a highly vola
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republican U.S. Representative Todd Rokita keeps a clock hanging on the wall of his Capitol Hill office that tracks the U.S. government's rising debt in real time and reminds him of his top priority: reining in federal spending.