Oct 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week to their
lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The latest decline came on worries about slowing U.S.
economic growth and bets the Federal Reserve might signal to
leave short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period
than analysts forecast after its two-day policy meeting earlier
this week.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
54,186 contracts on Oct. 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 90,010 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
