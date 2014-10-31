Oct 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The latest decline came on worries about slowing U.S. economic growth and bets the Federal Reserve might signal to leave short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period than analysts forecast after its two-day policy meeting earlier this week.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 54,186 contracts on Oct. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 90,010 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)