March 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels since
late November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
69,419 contracts on March 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 100,354 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 284,613 221,200
Short 311,134 379,677
Net -26,521 -158,477
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 423,243 369,353
Short 681,814 685,147
Net -258,571 -315,794
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 631,973 607,230
Short 701,392 707,584
Net -69,419 -100,354
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 104,901 88,662
Short 125,306 142,674
Net -20,405 -54,012
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 40,176 56,556
Short 124,921 131,332
Net -84,745 -74,776
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 417,957 396,578
Short 3,473,838 3,405,660
Net -3,055,881 -3,009,082
Fed funds
28 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 153,550 159,022
Short 373,085 367,128
Net -219,535 -208,106
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)