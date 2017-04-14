April 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in five weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 55,766 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 302,433 288,462 Short 275,781 297,210 Net 26,652 -8,748 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 447,756 388,543 Short 655,537 681,911 Net -207,781 -293,368 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 682,295 613,690 Short 746,824 669,456 Net -64,529 -55,766 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 106,905 105,118 Short 119,804 128,176 Net -12,899 -23,058 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 41,893 36,225 Short 126,362 116,900 Net -84,469 -80,675 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 462,705 439,071 Short 3,674,491 3,568,416 Net -3,211,786 -3,129,345 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 158,418 157,867 Short 371,183 365,048 Net -212,765 -207,181 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)