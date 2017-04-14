April 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in five
weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be
ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 55,766 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 302,433 288,462
Short 275,781 297,210
Net 26,652 -8,748
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 447,756 388,543
Short 655,537 681,911
Net -207,781 -293,368
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 682,295 613,690
Short 746,824 669,456
Net -64,529 -55,766
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 106,905 105,118
Short 119,804 128,176
Net -12,899 -23,058
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 41,893 36,225
Short 126,362 116,900
Net -84,469 -80,675
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 462,705 439,071
Short 3,674,491 3,568,416
Net -3,211,786 -3,129,345
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 158,418 157,867
Short 371,183 365,048
Net -212,765 -207,181
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)