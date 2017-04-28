April 28 Speculators turned most bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures in more than nine years earlier
this week amid a bond market selloff following the French
presidential election last Sunday, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 214,642 contracts on April 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the highest net longs among speculators since
223,301 contracts on March 4, 2008.
A week earlier, speculators held 41,300 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 269,991 306,261
Short 251,015 276,558
Net 18,976 29,703
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 585,619 573,329
Short 649,444 665,445
Net -63,825 -92,116
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 826,482 706,591
Short 611,840 747,891
Net 214,642 -41,300
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 115,515 116,482
Short 94,898 118,848
Net 20,617 -2,366
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 40,134 39,387
Short 114,419 118,441
Net -74,285 -79,054
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 509,464 546,496
Short 3,479,644 3,419,309
Net -2,970,180 -2,872,813
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
25 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 138,564 159,692
Short 352,820 391,446
Net -214,256 -231,754
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)