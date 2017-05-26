May 26 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures increased for third straight week
to their highest level since late 2007, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 362,501 contracts on May 23, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes
since 376,397 contracts on Dec. 11, 2007.
A week earlier, speculators held 240,010 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 232,330 258,127
Short 251,656 234,642
Net -19,326 23,485
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 500,596 453,477
Short 624,289 623,644
Net -123,693 -170,167
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 947,807 892,977
Short 585,306 652,967
Net 362,501 240,010
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 164,828 124,265
Short 117,536 131,113
Net 47,292 -6,848
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 32,295 34,197
Short 140,957 140,557
Net -108,662 -106,360
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 754,831 667,771
Short 3,208,229 3,359,261
Net -2,453,398 -2,691,490
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 296,606 233,367
Short 301,564 260,558
Net -4,958 -27,191
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)