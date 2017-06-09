June 9 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second straight week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 212,066 contracts on June 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 258,165 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 248,321 228,431
Short 287,639 239,430
Net -39,318 -10,999
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 531,661 503,499
Short 626,965 589,970
Net -95,304 -86,471
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 878,894 877,526
Short 666,828 619,361
Net 212,066 258,165
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,365 155,658
Short 136,455 134,638
Net 22,910 21,020
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,345 31,191
Short 138,394 143,630
Net -99,049 -112,439
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 881,830 755,600
Short 3,147,743 3,212,645
Net -2,265,913 -2,457,045
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 321,166 300,539
Short 322,134 302,479
Net -968 -1,940
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)