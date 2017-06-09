June 9 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 212,066 contracts on June 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 258,165 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 248,321 228,431 Short 287,639 239,430 Net -39,318 -10,999 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 531,661 503,499 Short 626,965 589,970 Net -95,304 -86,471 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 878,894 877,526 Short 666,828 619,361 Net 212,066 258,165 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 159,365 155,658 Short 136,455 134,638 Net 22,910 21,020 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 39,345 31,191 Short 138,394 143,630 Net -99,049 -112,439 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 881,830 755,600 Short 3,147,743 3,212,645 Net -2,265,913 -2,457,045 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 321,166 300,539 Short 322,134 302,479 Net -968 -1,940 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)