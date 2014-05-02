May 2 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and April jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 114,425 contracts on April 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 145,865 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29Apr2014 Prior week week Long 193,466 187,788 Short 220,619 227,479 Net -27,153 -39,691 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29Apr2014 Prior week week Long 251,405 247,070 Short 376,437 391,956 Net -125,032 -144,886 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29Apr2014 Prior week week Long 332,918 349,474 Short 447,343 495,339 Net -114,425 -145,865 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29Apr2014 Prior week week Long 102,186 90,397 Short 69,977 74,012 Net 32,209 16,385 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29Apr2014 Prior week week Long 51,663 51,989 Short 48,310 55,381 Net 3,353 -3,392 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)