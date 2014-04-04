April 4 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week as traders anticipated a robust March jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 68,776 contracts on April 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 61,765 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 170,913 178,226 Short 219,417 183,820 Net -48,504 -5,594 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 254,382 241,334 Short 392,549 413,453 Net -138,167 -172,119 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 346,901 333,722 Short 415,677 395,487 Net -68,776 -61,765 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 89,160 82,110 Short 85,402 71,560 Net 3,758 10,550 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 48,792 47,991 Short 54,158 60,330 Net -5,366 -12,339 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)