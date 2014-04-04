METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
April 4 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week as traders anticipated a robust March jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 68,776 contracts on April 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 61,765 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 170,913 178,226 Short 219,417 183,820 Net -48,504 -5,594 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 254,382 241,334 Short 392,549 413,453 Net -138,167 -172,119 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 346,901 333,722 Short 415,677 395,487 Net -68,776 -61,765 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 89,160 82,110 Short 85,402 71,560 Net 3,758 10,550 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01Apr2014 Prior week week Long 48,792 47,991 Short 54,158 60,330 Net -5,366 -12,339 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Government has pledged to tackle risks from sharp rise in debt
SINGAPORE, March 16 The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.