CEE MARKETS-Forex, bonds ease as markets price in ECB rate hike within a year

* ECB optimism over economy leads to CEE fx, bond price fall * Leu at 9-month low, forint a 3-month low, zloty a 3-week low * Politics weigh on leu, Romanian CPI stays near zero By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 10 Central European currencies and government bonds eased on Friday after the European Central Bank hinted the previous day that it is slowly moving towards tighter policy. Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touc