June 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 43,295 contracts on June 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 19,078 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 253,965 254,691
Short 196,135 200,955
Net 57,830 53,736
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 323,148 261,999
Short 279,473 307,646
Net 43,675 -45,647
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 383,136 379,344
Short 426,431 398,422
Net -43,295 -19,078
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 89,976 108,231
Short 66,159 59,241
Net 23,817 48,990
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 54,126 56,713
Short 37,538 46,535
Net 16,588 10,178
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 804,451 763,423
Short 2,433,276 2,349,671
Net -1,628,825 -1,586,248
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)