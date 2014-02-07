DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 7 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week for a third straight week ahead of the January payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 135,301 contracts on Feb. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 117,759 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 179,596 168,083 Short 156,030 172,262 Net 23,566 -4,179 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 234,291 239,706 Short 335,481 350,528 Net -101,190 -110,822 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 308,867 298,913 Short 444,168 416,672 Net -135,301 -117,759 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 110,261 133,500 Short 65,302 64,967 Net 44,959 68,533 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 48,532 50,330 Short 59,359 60,331 Net -10,827 -10,001
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering raising the minimum bidding requirement of primary dealers in government bond auctions to ensure the stability of the bond market, government sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Farm Minister Sudarshan Bhagat at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parli