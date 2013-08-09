Aug 9 Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week as they prepared for this week's $72 billion in coupon debt supply, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Their switch into the bearish camp came after a disappointing July payrolls report one week ago.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 20,096 contracts on Aug. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This compared with 11,903 in speculative net long positions the prior week.