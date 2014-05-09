May 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 129,409 contracts on May 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 114,425 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06May2014 Prior week
week
Long 200,364 193,466
Short 214,713 220,619
Net -14,349 -27,153
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06May2014 Prior week
week
Long 226,496 251,405
Short 359,778 376,437
Net -133,282 -125,032
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06May2014 Prior week
week
Long 340,698 332,918
Short 470,107 447,343
Net -129,409 -114,425
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06May2014 Prior week
week
Long 105,001 102,186
Short 69,324 69,977
Net 35,677 32,209
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06May2014 Prior week
week
Long 56,194 51,663
Short 47,956 48,310
Net 8,238 3,353
