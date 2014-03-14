March 14 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 118,210 contracts on March 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 101,370 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. two-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11Mar2014 Prior week week Long 179,549 197,047 Short 167,073 171,897 Net 12,476 25,150 U.S. five-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Mar2014 Prior week week Long 221,540 234,160 Short 335,525 343,538 Net -113,985 -109,378 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11Mar2014 Prior week week Long 301,102 312,136 Short 419,312 413,506 Net -118,210 -101,370 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Mar2014 Prior week week Long 76,461 79,023 Short 60,330 62,165 Net 16,131 16,858 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11Mar2014 Prior week week Long 43,836 48,742 Short 47,708 52,784 Net -3,872 -4,042