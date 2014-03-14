March 14 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
118,210 contracts on March 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 101,370 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. two-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 179,549 197,047
Short 167,073 171,897
Net 12,476 25,150
U.S. five-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 221,540 234,160
Short 335,525 343,538
Net -113,985 -109,378
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 301,102 312,136
Short 419,312 413,506
Net -118,210 -101,370
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 76,461 79,023
Short 60,330 62,165
Net 16,131 16,858
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 43,836 48,742
Short 47,708 52,784
Net -3,872 -4,042