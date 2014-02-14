Feb 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third straight week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
142,533 contracts on Feb. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 135,301 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 177,497 179,596
Short 154,213 156,030
Net 23,284 23,566
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 216,305 234,291
Short 354,172 335,481
Net -137,867 -101,190
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 322,845 308,867
Short 465,378 444,168
Net -142,533 -135,301
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 115,141 110,261
Short 69,027 65,302
Net 46,114 44,959
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 45,769 48,532
Short 58,834 59,359
Net -13,065 -10,827