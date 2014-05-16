May 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 82,180 contracts on May 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 129,409 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 225,137 200,364 Short 202,397 214,713 Net 22,740 -14,349 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 280,001 226,496 Short 363,520 359,778 Net -83,519 -133,282 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 421,083 340,698 Short 503,263 470,107 Net -82,180 -129,409 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 123,862 105,001 Short 61,185 69,324 Net 62,677 35,677 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 55,066 56,194 Short 50,022 47,956 Net 5,044 8,238 U.S. Eurodollar futures (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13May2014 Prior week week Long 634,177 645,396 Short 2,252,682 2,203,414 Net -1,618,505 -1,558,018 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)