May 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 82,180 contracts on May 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 129,409 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 225,137 200,364
Short 202,397 214,713
Net 22,740 -14,349
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 280,001 226,496
Short 363,520 359,778
Net -83,519 -133,282
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 421,083 340,698
Short 503,263 470,107
Net -82,180 -129,409
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 123,862 105,001
Short 61,185 69,324
Net 62,677 35,677
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 55,066 56,194
Short 50,022 47,956
Net 5,044 8,238
U.S. Eurodollar futures (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13May2014 Prior week
week
Long 634,177 645,396
Short 2,252,682 2,203,414
Net -1,618,505 -1,558,018
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)