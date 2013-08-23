BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
Aug 23 Speculators reduced bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week before the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its July policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 41,592 contracts on Aug. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
A week ago, speculators held 66,432 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the highest weekly reading of net speculative shorts in 10-year Treasury note futures since late July 2012.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock