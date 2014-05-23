May 23 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures held near their record level, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 97,895 contracts on May 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 82,180 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures declined to 1.615 million in the latest week, down 3,125 from the record level set the prior week, the latest data showed. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 249,528 225,137 Short 212,366 202,397 Net 37,162 22,740 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 279,954 280,001 Short 342,419 363,520 Net -62,465 -83,519 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 431,479 421,083 Short 529,374 503,263 Net -97,895 -82,180 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 123,923 123,862 Short 69,172 61,185 Net 54,751 62,677 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 55,440 55,066 Short 51,420 50,022 Net 4,020 5,044 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20May2014 Prior week week Long 722,511 634,177 Short 2,337,891 2,252,682 Net -1,615,380 -1,618,505 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)