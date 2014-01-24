Jan 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 58,391 contracts on Jan. 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 50,790 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.