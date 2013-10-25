Oct 25 Speculators reduced net bearish bets on
U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in early October, as U.S.
government headed into its first partial shutdown in 17 years,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
28,536 contracts on Oct. 1, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 89,107 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The Commitments of Traders data have been delayed due to a
16-day shutdown that ended late last week.