May 30 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in three
months as the bond market rallied in May on worries about the
U.S. economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The view that the European Central Bank might next week
embark on a bold stimulus program to help the euro zone economy
caused some speculators to pare bearish positions in 10-year
T-note futures this week, analysts said.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
19,078 contracts on May 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the lowest net short positions in 10-year T-notes
among speculators since Feb. 25.
A week earlier, speculators held 97,895 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 254,691 249,528
Short 200,955 212,366
Net 53,736 37,162
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 261,999 279,954
Short 307,646 342,419
Net -45,647 -62,465
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 379,344 431,479
Short 398,422 529,374
Net -19,078 -97,895
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 108,231 123,923
Short 59,241 69,172
Net 48,990 54,751
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 56,713 55,440
Short 46,535 51,420
Net 10,178 4,020
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
27May2014 Prior week
week
Long 763,423 722,511
Short 2,349,671 2,337,891
Net -1,586,248 -1,615,380
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)