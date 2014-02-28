Feb 28 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell
for a second straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 12,967 contracts on Feb. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 57,144 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
25Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 194,414 174,779
Short 184,424 175,439
Net 9,990 -660
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 218,711 266,598
Short 326,729 360,148
Net -108,018 -93,550
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 333,437 380,817
Short 346,404 437,961
Net -12,967 -57,144
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 86,050 94,966
Short 38,767 45,888
Net 47,283 49,078
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25Feb2014 Prior week
week
Long 46,297 45,210
Short 59,296 59,606