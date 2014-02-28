Feb 28 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second straight week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 12,967 contracts on Feb. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 57,144 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25Feb2014 Prior week week Long 194,414 174,779 Short 184,424 175,439 Net 9,990 -660 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25Feb2014 Prior week week Long 218,711 266,598 Short 326,729 360,148 Net -108,018 -93,550 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25Feb2014 Prior week week Long 333,437 380,817 Short 346,404 437,961 Net -12,967 -57,144 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25Feb2014 Prior week week Long 86,050 94,966 Short 38,767 45,888 Net 47,283 49,078 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25Feb2014 Prior week week Long 46,297 45,210 Short 59,296 59,606