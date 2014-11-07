(Recasts lead, adds table, background)
Nov 7 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, while net
short bets on Eurodollar futures increased for a second week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
Some traders added bets bond prices would fall and
short-term interest rates would rise in advance of Friday's
October U.S. payrolls report.
Data earlier this week on wages and hiring raised
expectations that U.S. employers likely added more workers than
the market forecast and wage growth might be accelerating.
However, the Treasuries market rallied after the Labor
Department said nonfarm payrolls grew 214,000 last month, less
than the 231,000 increase forecast by analysts. Average hourly
earnings grew 0.1 percent, half of what economists had
projected.
The Dec 10-year Treasury futures contract closed up
20/32 at 126-22/32 on Friday, while the Eurodollar contract for
December 2015 delivery rose 5.5 basis points at 99.17.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
47,286 contracts on Nov. 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 35,824 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators' net short positions in Eurodollar futures
rose 46,796 contract to 797,286 in the latest week,
albeit still far less than the record 1.944 million in August.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 315,488 349,211
Short 311,980 328,604
Net 3,508 20,607
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 344,624 353,031
Short 303,710 299,454
Net 40,914 53,577
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 414,388 431,242
Short 461,674 467,066
Net -47,286 -35,824
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 87,381 91,559
Short 86,188 91,588
Net 1,193 -29
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 58,343 55,368
Short 39,213 38,482
Net 19,130 16,886
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
04Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,490,880 1,464,368
Short 2,288,166 2,214,858
Net -797,286 -750,490
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)