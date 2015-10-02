Oct 2 Speculators turned mildly bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 22,490 contracts on Sept 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the highest net longs in 10-year T-notes since Aug.
11.
A week earlier, speculators held 8,529 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 297,556 297,774
Short 269,686 268,449
Net 27,870 29,325
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 345,835 321,933
Short 438,391 443,164
Net -92,556 -121,231
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 458,557 413,841
Short 436,067 422,370
Net 22,490 -8,529
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 53,264 68,414
Short 62,338 60,742
Net -9,074 7,672
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 62,640 57,651
Short 130,482 114,184
Net -67,842 -56,533
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
29 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,574,411 1,619,499
Short 1,085,759 1,156,766
Net 488,652 462,733
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)