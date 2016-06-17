June 17 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in nearly
three months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 45,088 contracts on June 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 15,195 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 249,425 97,427
Short 271,326 304,154
Net -21,901 -206,727
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 378,623 282,848
Short 514,256 508,720
Net -135,633 -225,872
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 600,895 510,956
Short 555,807 495,761
Net 45,088 15,195
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 162,239 155,585
Short 84,962 64,837
Net 77,277 90,748
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 56,750 52,565
Short 143,331 143,140
Net -86,581 -90,575
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,171,097 1,000,507
Short 1,535,168 1,742,057
Net -364,071 -741,550
Fed funds
14 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 61,092 42,585
Short 149,092 136,919
Net -88,000 -94,334
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)