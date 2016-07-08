(Adds details on latest data)
July 8 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as worries
about the global economy stoked global demand for U.S. bonds,
sending benchmark yields to record lows, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 96,109 contracts on July 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
The latest net long figure was below the three-plus year
high of 132,044 reached two week ago.
A week earlier, speculators held 83,924 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Intense demand for U.S. government debt raised the
speculative net longs in T-bond futures by 24,060 to 90,063
contracts, while it reduced the speculative net shorts in ultra
T-bonds by 14,116 contracts to 78,965.
This week, U.S. 10-year and 30-year yields hit record lows
of 1.321 percent and 2.094 percent, respectively, according to
Reuters data.
On Friday, the September ultra bond contract hit a
contract high of 193-18/32.
Meanwhile, speculators turned net short in Eurodollar
futures in the latest week, totaling 64,753 contracts after
being net long for the first time since November 2015 last week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 340,652 242,122
Short 240,745 228,191
Net 99,907 13,931
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 376,148 417,849
Short 573,886 511,969
Net -197,738 -94,120
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 653,813 668,184
Short 557,704 584,260
Net 96,109 83,924
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 168,159 137,609
Short 78,096 71,606
Net 90,063 66,003
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 54,772 50,641
Short 133,737 143,722
Net -78,965 -93,081
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,377,693 1,296,697
Short 1,442,446 1,292,758
Net -64,753 3,939
Fed funds
05 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 75,055 94,721
Short 120,056 126,321
Net -45,001 -31,600
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler and Diane
Craft)