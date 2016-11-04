(Adds details on latest CFTC data) Nov 4 Speculators were more bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week before the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 35,057 contracts on Nov. 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Speculators were last net short in 10-year T-notes in the week of May 31. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank as expected left short-term interest rates unchanged at its current target range of 0.25-0.50 percent, while it signaled the case for a rate increase in the coming months has strengthened. On Friday, a solid U.S. jobs report reinforced expectations the Fed would raise rates next month, a year after increasing them for the first time in nearly a decade. A week earlier, speculators held 74,506 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Eurodollar futures, speculative net shorts rose to 1.745 million contracts in the latest week, the most since the week of Sept. 21, 2014, according to CFTC data. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 219,148 223,428 Short 197,570 198,939 Net 21,578 24,489 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 366,774 410,931 Short 570,052 560,175 Net -203,278 -149,244 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 573,204 631,297 Short 608,261 556,791 Net -35,057 74,506 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 87,719 102,538 Short 91,874 98,077 Net -4,155 4,461 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 43,343 45,865 Short 140,176 147,957 Net -96,833 -102,092 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 495,139 596,664 Short 2,240,195 2,252,713 Net -1,745,056 -1,656,049 Fed funds 01 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 96,702 127,946 Short 159,425 165,674 Net -62,723 -37,728 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)