(Recasts lead, adds Eurodollar futures data) Dec 2 The margin of speculators' bearish bets over bullish ones on Eurodollar futures hit a record on growing certainty the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 2.14 million contracts on Tuesday, CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data showed. A week earlier, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures were 2.10 million. The Fed is widely expected to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent at its Dec. 13-14 meeting. Asset managers were net short Eurodollars by 1.60 million contracts, up 13,909 from the previous week, while leveraged funds had 1.68 million in net shorts, which were 25,591 less than a week earlier. Bond dealers, on the other hand, increased their net longs in Eurodollar futures by 23,960 to 3.78 million contracts. Among Treasury futures, speculators turned net short in 10-year Treasury futures in the latest week by 96,267 contracts. This compared with a net long of 172,648 contracts a week earlier.. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 184,060 180,702 Short 197,522 207,111 Net -13,462 -26,409 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 339,472 357,020 Short 642,972 618,308 Net -303,500 -261,288 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 519,109 727,482 Short 615,376 554,834 Net -96,267 172,648 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 85,380 99,364 Short 109,695 99,130 Net -24,315 234 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 50,166 45,993 Short 127,721 135,179 Net -77,555 -89,186 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 586,567 580,648 Short 2,727,027 2,683,785 Net -2,140,460 -2,103,137 Fed funds 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 76,007 56,802 Short 131,592 121,143 Net -55,585 -64,341 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)